SonyLiv - Live TV Shows & Movies Guide for Android

By Repson LLP Free

Developer's Description

By Repson LLP

Guide for SonyLIV is a free application, gives you all tips and Information You need About SonyLIV app.

Guide for Sony LIV - Welcome to videos from your favorite Sony Entertainment Network channels - Sony, SAB and MAX!

We have been at the forefront of story-telling and entertaining loyal viewers across the Globe with New Shows, Movies, and Events.

Guide for Sony LIV is Sony Entertainment Network's Video-on-demand service and will deliver a world-class viewing experience.

Guide and Tips Sony LIV is Entertainment... Jab Aap Chahein, wherever, whenever... You can also re- LIV the Classics and travel back in time to watch the 1st every episode of your favorite Sony Television shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Aahat, CID, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, Crime Patrol, Office and a lot more.

NEW - Now watch shorter duration episodes/videos called "Quickisodes". Snack on shorter Comedy and Thriller genre shows.

To enhance your viewing experience, we have 4 engaging features on Sony LIV Guides and Tips

We have used multi-bitrate video streaming to give you better quality videos based on your connection speed.

You can download the application absolutely FREE! And that's not all, you can view all our recent shows, and Classics absolutely FREE without any subscription Fees for a limited time only.

This app is an unofficial guide for SonyLIV Tsunami game that contains a lot of Tips & tricks about how to play this action game.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

