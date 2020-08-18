Join or Sign In

Sony Vegas For Video Editor & Video Maker for Android

By coming IN C Free

Developer's Description

By coming IN C

Sony vegas free video editor for Android makes it easy, fast and fun to make and share amazing videos. You dont got to be a professional to make incredible videos for college , business and life!

Upload your favorite photos, video and music clips and arrange them any way you wish . Choose a topic , music or sounds from our included library. Take complete creative control with eye-catching text, transitions, voiceovers and other computer graphics .

Features:

Video Trimmer & Video Cutter & Video Splitter

Trim and cut video. Pro video trimmer & cutter and video crop app.

Split videos into two parts, Multi-split videos into several clips.

Crop video and Export it in HD quality. Easy-to-use free film maker & vertical pro video editor for YouTube.

Video Merger & Video Joiner

Merge multiple clips into one. it's a free video maker for YouTube, Instagram,Musical.ly,Tik Tok etc. helps split, trim & cut video, combine and compress video without losing quality. No crop app for Instagram & Whatsapp.

Complete video editing everywhere you go

Trim and arrange video clips

Edit photos and videos from your gallery or live from your devices camera

Add titles and captions

Publish in up to 4K Ultra HD (with selected upgrades)

Add text elements

Preview and trim music clips; even set the beginning time for your background music

Upgrade to a premium plan and get: Essentials stock content library, expanded music library and more

Download sony vegas For android now and wow your followers with the videos youll create and edit on Phone!

and give us 5 stars

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 7
Downloads Last Week 0
