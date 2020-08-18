Sign in to add and modify your software
Sony vegas free video editor for Android makes it easy, fast and fun to make and share amazing videos. You dont got to be a professional to make incredible videos for college , business and life!
Upload your favorite photos, video and music clips and arrange them any way you wish . Choose a topic , music or sounds from our included library. Take complete creative control with eye-catching text, transitions, voiceovers and other computer graphics .
Features:
Video Trimmer & Video Cutter & Video Splitter
Trim and cut video. Pro video trimmer & cutter and video crop app.
Split videos into two parts, Multi-split videos into several clips.
Crop video and Export it in HD quality. Easy-to-use free film maker & vertical pro video editor for YouTube.
Video Merger & Video Joiner
Merge multiple clips into one. it's a free video maker for YouTube, Instagram,Musical.ly,Tik Tok etc. helps split, trim & cut video, combine and compress video without losing quality. No crop app for Instagram & Whatsapp.
Complete video editing everywhere you go
Trim and arrange video clips
Edit photos and videos from your gallery or live from your devices camera
Add titles and captions
Publish in up to 4K Ultra HD (with selected upgrades)
Add text elements
Preview and trim music clips; even set the beginning time for your background music
Upgrade to a premium plan and get: Essentials stock content library, expanded music library and more
Download sony vegas For android now and wow your followers with the videos youll create and edit on Phone!
