Are you looking for running music that will really get you motivated to run or walk? This is for you.

SonicSole is for people who want to get in shape and runners who want to enhance their running experience. Work out to different soundtracks designed to motivate and guide you through the walking & running sessions, coaching and all. Not just music to run to - an immersive experience for body and mind!

Download the app and try it. Its free.

Key features:

- Unique soundtracks of 20, 30, 45 and 60 minutes

- For beginners as well as advanced athletes

- Locks you into the groove of the music

- Male and female coaches to fit your personality

- No advertising or commercial interruptions

- Many different music styles - perfect BPM

- Rock, Pop, EDM, Indie, Latin, World music and more

- All original music specifically created for walking and running

- Chose instrumental or coaching versions in free version

- All songs are beat optimized, with a start-up, workout and cool down section

- The Free Run Zone we cant explain, you need to experience it

- Talented musicians and voice coaches from around the world

- Running music mastered to maximize headphone experience

- Includes "VaryTempo" tracks to increase the intensity of your workout

- Stream the songs or download it to your phone and run anywhere: city, beach, forest or gym

- Exercise statistics to track your progress: Distance, Time & Running Pace

- More than just a playlist or radio FM songs

- Favorite Playlist & Recent Songs to find your running music easily

- Never get bored we are adding new songs on a regular basis

WHO IS THE SONICSOLE APP FOR?

You want to get or stay in shape:

Our running music is perfect to improve your physical and mental strength, making it easier and fun to be in good shape.

You want to lose weight:

The hardest part is motivation and the songs will help you with that. Just start your session and follow the coach. The pounds will melt as your power grows.

You want to improve your performance:

Youre already a runner and know about The Wall and The Zone. We got tracks for you too, increasing your ability to get over the wall easier and faster into the zone. Are you ready?

HOW TO USE IT

1. Download the app and try it. Its free

2. Go walking or running with the tracks to feel the experience

3. If you like it, become a premium member and help us create more great running music and coaching tracks. There is so much talent out there

How does the Premium Membership work?

You can use the app for free and have the option to become a premium member to access all the features and new tracks. The membership is based on a monthly auto-renewable subscription at $4.99 a month, activated through an iTunes app purchase. The membership can be canceled or reactivated anytime.

(Once trial period ends you can still listen to tracks, but with limited access)

For further information about the service you can also consult our

Privacy Policy: http://sonicsole.com/privacy-policy

Terms of use: http://sonicsole.com/terms-of-use

Disclaimer: Continued use of GPS operating in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

CONNECT WITH US

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SonicSole

Twitter: www.twitter.com/sonicsole

Instagram: www.instagram.com/sonic.sole

Website: www.SonicSole.com

Email: support@sonicsole.com

Thank you for your interest.

Your SonicSole Team