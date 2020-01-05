Get "Somalia All News & Radio" and the latest stories from around the world, all in one simple app.All information is updated automatically. Latest news from each site is brought to you automatically and continuously 24/7, within around 10 minutes of publication.Super fast and very low data cost. Make your data go further.
FEATURES:
News filtered by source.
Clean and simple user interface.
Very Easy to use.
Search for articles.
Mark articles to Favorite.
Share the article with friends on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter or e-mail
Other advanced settings, just go to Settings screen
NEWS
Jowhar Somali News Leader
Hiiraan Online
Allbanaadir
Borama News
Calanka.com
SOMALIMEMO
Horseed Media
puntlandi.com
Aminarts.com
Burcoonline.com
allgalgaduud.com
Somali Net
Puntland Post
Waagacusub
Caynaba News
Dhacdo.com
Kismaayo News
Kobciye.Com
gabiley.net
Warqaad.com
allssc.com
Twitter News
Jowharcom
Hiiraan
CALANKA MEDIA
Horseed Media
BurcoOnlineNEWS
somalinet
Puntland Post
Gabiley News Network
Facebook News
Hiiraan Online
Borama News Network
Calanka Media
Horseed Media
Burcoonline.com
Puntland Post
Ibrahim Ali Abdi Kalafoge
Warqaad press
Radio
Radio Kulmiye
VOA Somali
Radio Risaala
IFIYE Radio
Radio Danan
and so forth....
If you find this app USEFUL , please give us 5 stars .
If you want us to add more News source , please leave a comment :)
Thanks.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.