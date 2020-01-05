Get "Somalia All News & Radio" and the latest stories from around the world, all in one simple app.All information is updated automatically. Latest news from each site is brought to you automatically and continuously 24/7, within around 10 minutes of publication.Super fast and very low data cost. Make your data go further.

FEATURES:

News filtered by source.

Clean and simple user interface.

Very Easy to use.

Search for articles.

Mark articles to Favorite.

Share the article with friends on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter or e-mail

Other advanced settings, just go to Settings screen

NEWS

Jowhar Somali News Leader

Hiiraan Online

Allbanaadir

Borama News

Calanka.com

SOMALIMEMO

Horseed Media

puntlandi.com

Aminarts.com

Burcoonline.com

allgalgaduud.com

Somali Net

Puntland Post

Waagacusub

Caynaba News

Dhacdo.com

Kismaayo News

Kobciye.Com

gabiley.net

Warqaad.com

allssc.com

Twitter News

Jowharcom

Hiiraan

CALANKA MEDIA

Horseed Media

BurcoOnlineNEWS

somalinet

Puntland Post

Gabiley News Network

Facebook News

Hiiraan Online

Borama News Network

Calanka Media

Horseed Media

Burcoonline.com

Puntland Post

Ibrahim Ali Abdi Kalafoge

Warqaad press

Radio

Radio Kulmiye

VOA Somali

Radio Risaala

IFIYE Radio

Radio Danan

and so forth....

If you find this app USEFUL , please give us 5 stars .

If you want us to add more News source , please leave a comment :)

Thanks.