Solitaire: Arthur's Tale for Android

By Qublix Games Free

The evil Deckromancer has stolen the suits from the Deck of Power. The Kingdom of Hearts is in grave danger, unless a hero steps forward!

Join Arthur as he pushes back the dark forces, and battles the Deckromancer to retrieve the stolen suits. The fate of the land lies in your hands: restore the Kingdom to its former glorious state, in this exciting adventure of magic and lore.

Solitaire: Arthur's Tale is a beautifully themed solitaire adventure game based on classic Klondike, Pyramid, FreeCell, Tri-peaks and Spider solitaire games you already love to play!

Play, Win and Build in Solitaire: Arthur's Tale!

Complete levels, earn stars, and rebuild the Kingdom.

Play socially and get rewarded!

Win coins in the Daily Quest and climb the ranks of the Crown Leaderboard.

Team up with your Facebook friends and embark on this great adventure.

Hundreds of levels and counting!

Unleash powerful boosters to help with challenging levels.

Enjoy amazing themed live events!

Play quick, addictive and fun levels, as you harvest grand rewards and rebuild the Kingdom.

A unique crossover experience between a builder game and solitaire.

Fun, free and easy to play!

Enjoy the limitless adventure in your quest to defeat the evil Deckromancer.

It's time for a hero to step forward, what are you waiting for?

What's new in version 3.0.18

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 3.0.18

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
