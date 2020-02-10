X

Solitaire: Arthur's Tale for iOS

By Qublix Free

Developer's Description

By Qublix

The evil Deckromancer has stolen the suits from the Deck of Power. The Kingdom of Hearts is in grave danger, unless a hero steps forward!

Join Arthur as he pushes back the dark forces, and battles the Deckromancer to retrieve the stolen suits. The fate of the land lies in your hands: restore the Kingdom to its former glorious state, in this exciting adventure of magic and lore.

Solitaire: Arthur's Tale is a beautifully themed solitaire adventure game based on classic Klondike, Pyramid, FreeCell, Tri-peaks and Spider solitaire games you already love to play!

Play, Win and Build in Solitaire: Arthur's Tale!

Complete levels, earn stars, and rebuild the Kingdom.

Play socially and get rewarded!

Win coins in the Daily Quest and climb the ranks of the Crown Leaderboard.

Team up with your Facebook friends and embark on this great adventure.

Hundreds of levels and counting!

Unleash powerful boosters to help with challenging levels.

Enjoy amazing themed live events!

Play quick, addictive and fun levels, as you harvest grand rewards and rebuild the Kingdom.

A unique crossover experience between a builder game and solitaire.

Fun, free and easy to play!

Enjoy the limitless adventure in your quest to defeat the evil Deckromancer.

It's time for a hero to step forward, what are you waiting for?

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.77

General

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 1.0.77

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 11
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Angry Birds 2

Free
Play the sequel to the biggest mobile game of all time.
iOS
Angry Birds 2

Monument Valley

$3.99
Guide a silent princess through a stunningly beautiful world.
iOS
Monument Valley

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Free
Strain your brain in the classy, well-loved, vocabulary-boosting, word-building battle of minds.
iOS
Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping