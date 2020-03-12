Soldiers Walk Memorial Park is the largest Veteran's Memorial Park in the U.S., outside of Washington D.C. This beautiful 54-acre Memorial Park and its unique tribute to veterans of all wars and conflicts is located just 40 minutes North of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, in Arcadia. With a population of just over over 3,000, the city is surrounded by farmland in the rolling hills and valleys of southern Trempealeau County.

Soldiers Walk pays tribute to our United Stares Veterans with 28 memorials to America's conflicts. When you include the rotunda and the amphitheater, the Avenue of Heroes is close to one mile long in length.

In 1989, the town purchased the land for a park, which now includes an aquatic center, tennis and volleyball courts, picnic areas, a large wooden playground, an outdoor amphitheater, a pavilion for indoor gatherings, and a facility with equipment for cooking 1800 pieces of barbecued chicken at the same time!

The centerpiece of Memorial Park, the vision of lead benefactor Ronald G. Walnek, is its tribute to American statesmen and members of the armed forces who have served our country in times of war.

The first part of the memorial, the rotunda, covers the period in our nation's history prior to the founding of Arcadia. Among its features are statues of George Washington and Andrew Jackson, and of soldiers who served in the War of 1812 and the Mexican War.

Come stroll with us down the avenue of heroes.

App features include

Video and Audio Tour of Monuments

Special Events

Directions to the Park

Share Photos of Your Visit with Us

Car Finder To Help you Remember Where you Parked