Solar System - The Planets 3D

$0.99

Developer's Description

By Total Pixel Games Studio

Welcome to Solar System - The Planets 3D

This app provides a wealth of information about the planets in our solar system, the planets are displayed in 3D.

Solar System - The Planets 3D is a quick reference to the planets in our solar system including Pluto and the Sun, it also contains information about our Moon, all with 3D graphics.

FEATURES

3D display of the planets.

Includes Pluto, The Sun and our Moon.

Nightmode for outdoor stargazing.

Background ambiance sound.

Data in both metric and imperial display.

This App is being frequently updated with the latest scientific data and new features, any feedback or suggestions are appreciated.

FUTURE UPDATES

Mars's moons in 3D.

ISS Space station.

Button sounds.

Amateur astronomy help section.

