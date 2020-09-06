Reference application for the main bodies of our solar system Ex. Aphelion, perihelion, eccentricity, radius, mass, atmospheric composition, etc (total of 25 fields).

Also the communication delay to Earth (min & max)

Tap on a data of a planet to get its definition.

Since version 2.0

Contains the HYG Database v3.0 (119,613 stars) - This database contains all stars in the Hipparcos, Yale Bright Stars, and Gliese catalogs. You can sort the database by name, magnitude, position, distance while setting the maximum magnitude of the objects you want.

You can choose to display the name of the stars according to the Bayer / Flamsteed , the Gliese Catalog of Nearby Stars, the Hipparcos or its proper designation.

You can choose to display the distance of the stars in parsecs or light years.

You can search the database by Right Ascension