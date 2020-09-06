Join or Sign In

Sol's system and its neighbors for iOS

By Claude Johnson Free

Developer's Description

By Claude Johnson

Reference application for the main bodies of our solar system Ex. Aphelion, perihelion, eccentricity, radius, mass, atmospheric composition, etc (total of 25 fields).

Also the communication delay to Earth (min & max)

Tap on a data of a planet to get its definition.

Since version 2.0

Contains the HYG Database v3.0 (119,613 stars) - This database contains all stars in the Hipparcos, Yale Bright Stars, and Gliese catalogs. You can sort the database by name, magnitude, position, distance while setting the maximum magnitude of the objects you want.

You can choose to display the name of the stars according to the Bayer / Flamsteed , the Gliese Catalog of Nearby Stars, the Hipparcos or its proper designation.

You can choose to display the distance of the stars in parsecs or light years.

You can search the database by Right Ascension

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 2.4.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

