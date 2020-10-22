Soko Deals - Buy and sell anything in Kenya

Soko Deals is a market place for selling anything to anybody. We provide a simple and easy to use platform for selling and buying.

How to sell on Soko Deals?

1. Register

2. Take photos of your item.

3. Complete Listing Form.

4. Answer the messages and calls from Buyers.

How to buy on Soko Deals?

1. Search for an item.

2. Contact a seller.

3. After business has been done.

4. Leave your Review about the seller.

Safety

1. General

We are highly focused on the security and can solve any issues in short-terms. Thats why we ask you, kindly, to leave a review after purchasing. If you run into any problems with a seller, you can report us and Soko Deals Team will check this seller as soon as possible.

2. Personal safety tips.

- Do not pay in advance, even for the delivery

- Try to meet at a safe, public location

- Check the item BEFORE you buy it

- Pay only after collecting the item

Sell like a pro!

1. Pay attention to the details.

Make good photos of your goods, write clear and detailed description.

2. Answer quickly.

Dont make your buyer wait for your message for days.