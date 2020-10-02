Soji is an on-demand and subscription-based laundry and dry cleaning app and website that brings high-quality laundry, and dry cleaning service within 24-hour throughout the United States with the tap of a button.

No more wasting time doing your own laundry and dry cleaning!

Our clients include on-demand consumers, students, Hospitals, Hotels, Clinics, Salons, Rental Service, Country Club, Airbnb, Garages, Gyms, and similar facilities that need help with their cleaning.

When you use our on-demand laundry service app in the US, were less than 20 minutes away from picking up your clothes and remain committed to offering great garment care.

Enjoy our convenient app-based laundering and dry cleaning service with delivery done within 24 hours any day of the week.

Use the best laundry app for Android and iOS today! We offer cleaning services at the most affordable price unmatched by anyone in the industry.

HOW IT WORKS

Choose Services - Select the category of individual or organization that you would like to purchase laundry service for, either On-Demand, Student, Business.

Select Preferences - Define what preference you would like your laundry done. This includes; wash temperature (cold wash or warm wash), dryer heat (low dry or regular dry), detergent type (scented or unscented)

Choose Location - We can pick up your laundry from your doorstep and drop off at your preferred location.

Flexible Laundry Plans - Students who use the laundry app have the opportunity to choose from our Quarterly or Yearly Subscription Plans depending on their budget.

Schedule - Conveniently choose when you would want us to pick up and deliver your laundry within 24 hours.

Our garment experts wash, fold, press, and dry clean your laundry.

Your garments are delivered promptly, and at no extra cost.

APP FEATURES

Easy onboarding.

Select Preferences.

Schedule your pickup and delivery location and time

Free pick up & delivery

Track your orders at every stage from pick-up to delivery via the laundry app.

Quarterly & Yearly Subscription Plan ( for students)

Set your location by GPS (where applicable)

Pay securely online using your credit and debit cards.

View your order history and track order progress.

Notification at every point during the cleaning and transportation process

Easy cancellations and rescheduling.

Coupon and discount code rewards for loyal customers.

SERVICES OFFERED:

* DRY CLEANING

* LAUNDRY

* STUDENTS LAUNDRY

* IRONING SERVICE

* SHIRT SERVICE

* ON DEMAND

* DUVET CLEANING

* BEDDING SERVICE

* HOMEWARE

* ACCESSORIES

* SUBSCRIPTION

* TIE

* SOCKS

* WEDDING DRESS CLEANING

* LINEN CLEANING

*SUITS

* DRESSES

* SKIRTS

* TROUSERS

* OUTDOOR CLOTHING

* BLOUSES

* COAT CLEANING

* FOLDED & HUNG SHIRTS

* TOWELING

* KNITWEAR

* WASH & FOLD

* AND MORE

WHY USE Soji?

We pick up and deliver laundry and dry cleaning at the touch of a button - So that you spend time on the things that matter.

Choose a pickup and delivery time convenient with your schedule using the best laundry app.

Free Pickup & Drop-off: Laundry and dry cleaning picked up and delivered at your doorstep at no extra cost.

Real-Time Order Tracking: Track your order on the pickup delivery laundry and dry cleaning app using our real-time tracking and GPS system.

Affordable Prices are comparable to your corner store laundry and drycleaning.

Coupon and Discount Codes: To honor our clients, we offer coupons and discount codes to thank you for choosing us.