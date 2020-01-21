Update your Android apps

You can update the apps downloaded and installed on your Android device either individually or automatically. Updating your apps gives you access to the latest features and improves app security and stability.

List and update all applications in your phone now

Why should you use this Software Update App?

Your phone might have more than 200 Apps installed and you will always want to keep those apps up-to-date on your device, for this, you don't need to check for apps updates many times on the Play Store. You can get the list of not installed and syste apps to update using Pending Updates feature automatically with this app and upgrade your apps & games to the latest updates.

In most cases, these updates will show up on your phone, but for those who are not willing to wait, there is a way to check for the updates manually.

You just need to open the app and click on the app you want to update from the apps list. The list is divided into installed application, system applications & pending updates. Upgrade all your app and games now to the latest version.

The app will keep checking the updated versions for all your installed apps on your android phone and will notify you if there is an app with an available update on Play Store.

App Features:

* Apps and games update.

Get the list of all updates pending

* All Android Version and features

* Fast uninstall by one click

* Open any app installed