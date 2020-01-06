with this app, you can play best songs for Sofia Carson, Play your favorit song, it can be in the tranquility of your house andith your friends or in the company of your partner.

The application contains the following songs :

= One Kiss

= It's Goin' Down

= Break This Down

= Space Between

= Different World

= Night Falls

= Good to Be Bad

= Chillin' Like a Villain

= VK Mashup

= You and Me

= Rotten to the Core

= Rumors

= Wildside

= Ways to Be Wicked

Thanks for Download this application , and enjoy the best music on your mobile device, you can

share the application with your family and friends

Enjoy