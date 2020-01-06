X

Sofia Carson - One Kiss Song ft.China Anne McClain for Android

By Yukiee Free

Developer's Description

By Yukiee

Popular Sofia Carson Song Lyrics List:

* Chillin' Like a Villain

* Love Is The Name

* Rumors (feat. R3HAB)

* Rotten To The Core

* Back To Beautiful

* Why Don't I

* Ins And Outs

* Better Together (feat. Dove Cameron)

* Different World (feat. Alan Walker, K-391 & CORSAK)

* Una Flor

* Jolly To The Core (feat. Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce & Booboo Stewart)

* Chillin' Like a Snowman

* I'm Gonna Love You

* Wildside (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

* Space Between

* Love Is The Name (espanhol)

* Stuck On The Outside

* Full Throttle

* Guns & Roses

* Suea

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping