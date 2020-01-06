Popular Sofia Carson Song Lyrics List:

* Chillin' Like a Villain

* Love Is The Name

* Rumors (feat. R3HAB)

* Rotten To The Core

* Back To Beautiful

* Why Don't I

* Ins And Outs

* Better Together (feat. Dove Cameron)

* Different World (feat. Alan Walker, K-391 & CORSAK)

* Una Flor

* Jolly To The Core (feat. Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce & Booboo Stewart)

* Chillin' Like a Snowman

* I'm Gonna Love You

* Wildside (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

* Space Between

* Love Is The Name (espanhol)

* Stuck On The Outside

* Full Throttle

* Guns & Roses

* Suea