Popular Sofia Carson Song Lyrics List:
* Chillin' Like a Villain
* Love Is The Name
* Rumors (feat. R3HAB)
* Rotten To The Core
* Back To Beautiful
* Why Don't I
* Ins And Outs
* Better Together (feat. Dove Cameron)
* Different World (feat. Alan Walker, K-391 & CORSAK)
* Una Flor
* Jolly To The Core (feat. Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce & Booboo Stewart)
* Chillin' Like a Snowman
* I'm Gonna Love You
* Wildside (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)
* Space Between
* Love Is The Name (espanhol)
* Stuck On The Outside
* Full Throttle
* Guns & Roses
* Suea
