Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Socrates | The Aspen Institute for Android

By THE ASPEN INSTITUTE, INC. Free

Developer's Description

By THE ASPEN INSTITUTE, INC.

Aspen Institute Socrates is the official mobile app for the Socrates Program at the Aspen Institute.

This mobile app allows you to:

View schedules, explore sessions, and network.

Curate your own personal schedule for easy program attendance.

Access location and moderator information at your fingertips.

Post updates to sessions, activities, and discussions.

Interact with a real-time feed of all event activity, that showcases which sessions are trending, most popular photos, and popular discussion topics.

Expand your professional network and have fun!

Features of the App:

Update - a quick way to share photos and comments.

Activity Feed - the real-time pulse of the seminar. See what people are saying, view photos from the activities, and find trending topics and ideas.

Agenda - view the full agenda and related information (session time, room number, moderator information and readings)

Users - see whos at the event, and connect with them on the app

This app was created by DoubleDutch, the leading provider of branded mobile applications for events, conferences and trade shows worldwide.

The DoubleDutch platform is designed to thrill attendees and empower event organizers with powerful analytics.

Create engaging, memorable events and conferences with a DoubleDutch mobile app today.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.17.2.0

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 7.17.2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now