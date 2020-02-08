Crazy about football? Want to influence what happens with your favorite club? Download Socios.com to take part in exclusive, club-specific polls and make your voice heard.

Get closer to the teams you love by collecting your club's Fan Tokens. Fan Tokens can be traded, earned or hunted. The more you own, the more influential you'll be when it comes to voting.

As a Socios.com member, you'll benefit from unique rewards, exclusive merchandise, and exceptional, once-in-a-lifetime experiences. You can enjoy prediction games, match-day challenges, leaderboards and much more.

Fan Tokens can be traded via the app's Marketplace.

"Socios.com will have an important impact on the Club's overall business strategy and the way we engage with our fanbase." Marc Armstrong, Chief Partnerships Officer, Paris Saint-Germain

"Together with Socios.com, we believe that we can offer new opportunities to our worldwide fan base to engage in cutting-edge way with their favorite club." Giorgio Ricci, Co-Chief Revenue Officer, Head of Global Partnerships & Global Revenues, Juventus

"We're very excited about the possibilities Socios.com offers us to give fans the best experience possible, whether they live within a mile of the stadium or thousands of miles away." Karim Virania, Digital & Commercial Director, West Ham United

As featured in Forbes, El Pais, The Telegraph, The Sun, Reuters, Le Figaro, L'Equipe, El Espanol, Talk Sport, 90 Min.

It's more than a game. Be more than a fan. Download Socios.com to have your say.

For product updates and the latest news, follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/sociosdotcom/

https://twitter.com/socios

https://www.instagram.com/sociosdotcom

https://www.linkedin.com/company/33271478/

https://www.socios.com/blog/