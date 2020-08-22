Join or Sign In

Social Love & Sex Tracker: Dieselist for Android

By Dieselist Free

Developer's Description

By Dieselist

A crush , a first kiss, a torrid one-night stand? With Dieselist keep track of everything that's happening in your love & sex life and share it with your friends if you're up to it! You can create your sex list, track your love and sexual activities with the sex calendar and more!

The application consists of two main parts: the Dieselist and the Chat.

The Dieselist is your profile page (your diary) where everything that happens in your love life is kept.

You will be able to track your sentimental and sexual life through 7 actions available:

Crush: if you just fell in love with the one you meet in the morning on the bus.

Opening a file: you get his contact information (phone number, email, social networks, etc ...). The relationship begins!

I have a date: your relationship with your "file" evolves and you have a date.

Kiss: you got your first kiss.

Diese: serious things begin! This is your first sexual relationship with this person.

Confirm: all your other sexual activities that follow Diese with that same person.

Archived folder: your relationship is over, you move on.

For each action, you will be able to add notes and details.

Here are some examples of using your Dieselist:

Be able to note the progress of your romantic relationships.

Make a list of all your conquests, your sex list.

Check the last time you had sex, your sex tracker

Keep track your activities over time with the sex calendar

Find the number of times you had exchanged a kiss in August.

How many phone numbers you got last year.

And many more things!

it's still private, warm and safe in your Dieselist and you can protect access with a pin code . Moreover, we do not share any information with a third party service, you can look at our privacy policy for more details.

Then, if you usually like to share your little crispy stories with your best friends, this application is completely made for you!

After adding to your Dieselist your last date, instead of going through a messaging app to tell your friends, you'll be able to share it directly with the Chat!

You will be able to create groups like a classic messaging app, with sending and receiving text messages, GIFs, photos but also and most importantly, sending all your actions of your Dieselist. And this ... it's legendary!

Each member of the conversation will receive a notification of each share, and you will be able to interact directly in the application!

Imagine the pride you can feel having obtained the number of beautiful waitresses, but none of your friends is there to congratulate you ...

Or the time your relationship ended, and you had to explain the story several times, in several different conversation groups ...

All this is over now ! Share all your love stories with your friends at one time!

So do not hesitate, download Dieselist now, invite all your friends and have fun!

We work hard to offer you the best experience on the application. If you encounter any problem you can send us a message to this address:

contact@dieselist.fr

If you are happy with the application do not hesitate to rate 5 stars and add a small comment!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.1.16

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 4.1.16

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
