Social App: All Social Media & Networks in One App for Android

By ONLINE MARG MEDIA

Developer's Description

By ONLINE MARG MEDIA

In 'Social App' you can get unlimited social media, social networks and so on. You can now delete all applications supported by the social media and social networks in one application.

Why 'Social App' ?

-we made 'Social App' flexible as we can for using it easily. Browse all social media, social network, marketing, Messengers, advertising, sms, IM on your phone in one application.

-Save up to 75% Of memory and battery life too on your phone. If u want to install social media, social network, marketing, Messengers, advertising, sms, IM etc there is no need to uninstall 'Social App' you can run such applications via this app easily without ad.

-You can search your favorite app from search bar very easily.

-We do not have access to your personal data. We are not affiliated with any of the services that can be accessed through this application.

-This application, like all similar applications, does not support programs that do not have a website to access it through this application. It must be downloaded on the phone.

-We can add more apps as your requirement.

If you liked 'Social App', do not forget to give us motivation by rate it.

'Social App' Includes:

-Facebook

-Google

-Twitter

-YouTube

-Pinterest

-linkedIn

-Alibaba

-Amazon

-Messenger

-Instagram

-Gmail

-Ebay

-Blogger

-Adsense

-Admob

-Wordpress

-Hi5

-Aliexpress

-Netflix

-Wix

-Yahoo mail

-Wikipedia

-Etc

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
