Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Soccer Star Foot Surgery & Foot Spa Salon for iOS

By Aimee Taylor Free

Developer's Description

By Aimee Taylor

This young girl very like to play the Football.

One day,she hurt her ankle.She felt bad about her injury.Now she needed emergency surgery to recover from it as soon as possible.And as a surgeon,she needs your help,follow the instructions and then give her a perfect surgery treatment.then give her a foot spa salon! you have option to decor her nails with different nail polish and stickers with all the glossy effects.Fun doctor and foot spa game for girls!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 5.1.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

8 Ball Pool

Free
The World's #1 Pool game - now on iOS!Play with friends! Play with Legends. Play the hit Miniclip 8 Ball Pool game on your mobile and become the...
iOS
8 Ball Pool

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Fall in love with The Sims FreePlay French Romance update.
iOS
The Sims FreePlay

Fallout Shelter

Free
Create a brighter future underground for the dwellers and protect them from the dangers of the wasteland.
iOS
Fallout Shelter

Plague Inc.

$0.99
Can you infect the world.
iOS
Plague Inc.

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now