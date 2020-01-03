Soccer Player & Fan Bus Driver : Football Cup 2022

Combination of soccer bus driving games and coach bus driving simulator 2019 is here with fun of highway race and city driving. This bus driving game 2019 with the twist of soccer bus! Pick and drop tourists from hotel to football stadium in this tourist bus driving game with a driver and soccer managers & fans with in longest road from one city to village. Come and get exciting experience of highway coach bus tourist driver in Soccer Player & Fan Bus Driver : Football Cup 2022. Play this coach bus driver game where your bus driving skills will be tested! Complete challenging missions, pick and drop soccer manager & fans and upgrade your bus model for better driving around the town. This driving simulator gives you a realistic bus driving experience in big open world city with tourist bus driver long drive.

Lets start hill climb and city coach bus drive in the latest coach bus driving simulator game. Pick soccer manager & fans from nearest hotels or and drop them off on football stadium for PSL and IPL matches. Detailed models of different coach buses with beautiful inner interior and beautiful open world city available in this bus driving game 2019. The realistic environment will make you feel like you are driving a real bus so join the highway race and complete the city driving missions! In pick and drop bus games get behind the wheel of the coach bus and drive around the big open world city to complete all the routes with pick and drop soccer manager & fans tasks in bus driving simulator.

Super stimulating PSL and IPL 2019 edition is on its way and nearest hotels and motels are packed with tourists from different countries. Give them soccer players transport service on your transporter bus and earn money to unlock super-fast buses and luxury tourist coaches. In this coach bus driving simulator 2019, race on long freeway and enjoy the traffic coach bus driver missions in soccer bus driving games. Be quick because your soccer players are waiting anxiously. Drive fast to the pick up spot, and then drop them to their destination which must be a football stadium. Drive carefully because every time you accident or crash bus engine into fast paced traffic your bus will get damaged and level will be failed! Make sure you drop your soccer players safely and bus should not be broken and damaged.

Gameplay of Soccer Player & Fan Bus Driver : Football Cup 2022:

- Just download this amazing soccer fan & player bus driving simulation game

- Try this wonderful free simulation game

- Pick up the fans, managers and soccer players from their 5star hotel

- Follow the route to the football or soccer ground along security vans and security bikes

- Drop soccer players & managers in ground and receive your cheque or medals

- You'll enjoy the soccer players company

Features in Soccer Player & Fan Bus Driver : Football Cup 2022:

- Stunning open world mega city environment.

- Amazing pick and drop bus games missions with tour coach.

- Pick people from nearest motel & drop to football stadium.

- Super coach bus interior & vibrant 3D gameplay.

- Challenging missions & different coach bus models to choose from.

- Detailed simulation with intelligent traffic system.