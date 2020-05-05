Join or Sign In

Snuffer's Cheddar Fries Nation for iOS

Developer's Description

Snuffers Restaurant & Bar is renowned for our signature menu of legendary burgers and famous original cheddar fries. Become part of the Cheddar Fries Nation & download the app today to start earning rewards.

EARN REWARDS: With each visit you'll earn points toward rewards such as milkshakes, appetizers, cheddar fries, burger & more. You will earn a free small cheddar fries just for downloading the app & then you'll receive a reward on your birthday, too! We'll even send you a reward for referring family & friends.

CHECK YOUR BALANCE: You'll be able to check your rewards from the app.

CHECK-IN: Check into your favorite Snuffer's location & earn points for each dollar spent.

FIND YOUR SNUFFER'S: We'll show you the Snuffer's locations nearest you along with their business hours.

BE IN THE KNOW: Get notifications from us about new menu items, promotions, discounts, special events & more!

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

