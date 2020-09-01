Join or Sign In

Snow excavator & road construction games 2020 for Android

HitBox Games

Developer's Description

HitBox Games

Welcome to ever best city construction game are you a fan of civil engineering works and want to become a builder or you loved to play heavy machinery games like heavy excavator, road roller driver and dumper truck driving. Winter is here and due to intense snow people are stuck in their houses. Due to heavy snow roads are damaged in this game you are a construction simulator hero who will construct the city and help them. In this snow blower, city construction simulator your have different missions and will gonna through the complete process of construction like you will operate massive cranes, bulldozer, Big trucks, and dumper truck. First, examine the blocked site choose the snow blower truck for snow removal after that you will see that the bridge of the city also damage you need the wooden blocks for bridge construction. Become a dumper truck driver load the snow in it and drop on fixed position then select the big trailer truck and load it with the wooden blocks and come back on the bridge site fix the bridge and then start the road city construction. Operate massive crane excavator and load the construction material and pour concrete to plains city with the concrete. Use the tar coal to fix the concrete run the bulldozer on that after that you need to fix the bridge becomes the forklift driver and fix the wooden blocks to construct the bridge. Complete the levels and city construction levels to earn money and through the rewarded money you can unlock the other heavy machinery.

After playing this snowblower city construction simulator you will become a construction builder and can open your own construction company. In this game, if you complete all the levels then you will become the real city construction tycoon.

What's new in version 1.1

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
