Enjoy anywhere in this great selection of children's stories, classic stories and fairy tales to enjoy with your children. With Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, your children will have a great time. An educational and learning game so that the little ones can entertain for hours. Ideal for children from 3 years to 8 years old. Stories that serve to educate, show values, attitudes and what is really important in life while serving entertainment and fun.

With this collection of interactive short stories with audio and games, children are in preschool, elementary or primary education, can practice or learn to read while having fun playing while they can learn English or learn other languages.

Characteristics:

Choose the language: Spanish, English, French, Chinese, German, Portuguese Russian or Valencian.

Begin to read the story, you can do it in upper or lower case.

You can listen to the story and sound effects by pressing the audio button.

Paint the story with the coloring book, with different shades or with the magic brush to color the image automatically. You can choose the type of stroke and undo the image. You can save the image or share it.

Play solving the puzzle or puzzle of the pages of the story. There are three levels of difficulty for children of different ages.

The images in this app are specially designed for this application and have the rights reserved. Others have been acquired by this company for exclusive use. These images are copyrighted and belong to the author of the images. If you are going to use them for commercial purposes, please consult us first.