Get first-hand sneaker news, find your favourite shoes, set reminders for sneaker events, and interact with the rest of the sneaker community - all under one roof! Sneakest is the first app in to bring unity to the sneaker community.

With Sneakest, you can do things like:

Sneakers News

Get first-hand information on your favourite sneakers such as release dates and events. Saves time without the hassle of visiting multiple websites for that one sneaker news.

Personal Calender

View upcoming sneaker releases and events on a single page. Set personal reminders for specific events that you like.

Buy and Sell Sneakers

Find your favourite sneakers or put your collection for sale with just a few simple steps!

Exclusive Rewards and Giveaways

Get reward points for activities and transactions made. Exchange points for vouchers and premium prizes!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release February 29, 2020
Date Added February 29, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

