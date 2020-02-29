In 2001, two bartenders and a chef got together and opened Sneaker's Sports Bar and Grill. The idea behind everything was great quality food, great drinks and service in a fun atmosphere. Nine years later we are happy to be here. Still doing our best to keep our original idea fresh like it was on opening night. Thanks to our great clientele it looks like we re going to be around for many more years.

Our mobile app is designed to enhance our customers experience by providing updates, menus, ordering, loyalty, and much more. Use of the GPS with our mobile app may effect your phones battery life.