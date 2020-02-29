X

Sneakers Sports Bar & Grill for iOS

By Gus Karamanis Free

Developer's Description

By Gus Karamanis

In 2001, two bartenders and a chef got together and opened Sneaker's Sports Bar and Grill. The idea behind everything was great quality food, great drinks and service in a fun atmosphere. Nine years later we are happy to be here. Still doing our best to keep our original idea fresh like it was on opening night. Thanks to our great clientele it looks like we re going to be around for many more years.

Our mobile app is designed to enhance our customers experience by providing updates, menus, ordering, loyalty, and much more. Use of the GPS with our mobile app may effect your phones battery life.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release February 29, 2020
Date Added February 29, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Q-TECH

Free
The Q-TECH Bluetooth Thermometer is the smart way to monitor your food as it cooks on the grill.
iOS
Q-TECH

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping