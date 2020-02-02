*** Featured on Product Hunt as Product of the Day! ***

Scan books and documents using Snapshelf and it will automagically convert them into texts for you!

Translate what you scan into more than 60+ different languages!

Features

Scan and save an unlimited number of snippets

Translate into more than 60+ different languages

You can also scan an existing photo in your camera roll

Share your snippets with your colleagues and friends -- perfect to share across editable information to help complete your tasks and assignments

We currently only support scanning in English, but more language support will be coming in the future!

Powered by iOS 13: We use Apple's latest VisionKit technology to convert images of text into editable text

Runs on both iPhone and iPad

Pro features:

Sync across all your devices using the power of iCloud and Apple's CloudKit technology

Snapshelf Pro subscription:

Price may vary by location. Subscriptions will be charged to your credit card through your iTunes account. Your subscription will automatically renew unless canceled at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. You will not be able to cancel the subscription once activated. After purchase, manage your subscriptions in App Store Account Settings. Any unused portion of a free trial period, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription.

$0.99 monthly

$9.99 annually

For more information, see our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Terms of Use: https://www.iubenda.com/terms-and-conditions/43191465

Privacy Policy: https://www.iubenda.com/privacy-policy/43191465

We hope you enjoy using Snapshelf, for all feedback and enquiries please feel free to contact us at hello@snapshelf.app