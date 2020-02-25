X

Snapbook: Print Photos & Gifts for iOS

By Snapbook Photo Printing Studio LLC Free

Developer's Description

By Snapbook Photo Printing Studio LLC

Create photo albums, custom prints and other unique gifts with Snapbook, the ultimate tool to turn your favorite pictures into amazing, personal gifts.

Upload your pictures, create beautiful layflat photo albums from your iPhone and make customized gifts and home decor, exclusively through Snapbook.

Snapbook Features:

Easy to Use

Upload your pictures, layout your books and order prints all from your phone.

Preview your products in eye-catching detail before you finalize your order.

Ship your gifts and photo albums all around the world.

Premium Albums

Create a premium, high-resolution photo album directly from your phone.

High quality printing gives you the best looking book, every time.

Sophisticated customization for photo albums, exclusively from Snapbook.

Photo Prints

Enjoy high-resolution printing and customized gifts.

Get prints in tons of classic sizes, from large canvas sizes to passport sizes.

Print your pictures with filters to give them a retro look.

Customized Gifts

Stationery - Mouse Pads, Photo Mugs, Coasters, Puzzles and more!

Phone Cases - iPad Cases and iPhone Cases to protect your mobile device.

Home Dcor - Pillows, Desktop Plaques and other fun decorations.

Dont wait any longer. Turn your pictures into exciting, personalized gifts and high-quality prints with Snapbook. We cant wait to send your printed memories directly to your door!

Were rolling out our full delivery service to new countries as quickly as possible. Please visit the app regularly to see updated list of countries. If your country is not listed, contact us directly to arrange delivery at orders@snapbook.com

Got questions or special requests? Be sure to contact us at contact@snapbook.com

Visit our website at www.snapbook.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.9.5

General

Release February 25, 2020
Date Added February 25, 2020
Version 2.9.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments.
iOS
Instagram

VLC for Mobile

Free
Play all your movies, shows, and music in most formats directly without conversion.
iOS
VLC for Mobile

Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

Free
Make the highest quality movies, different from anything you've seen.
iOS
Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Free
FotoRus - THE All-In-One Photo App you will ever need.
iOS
FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping