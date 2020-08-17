Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Snaky.io - Slithery Snake Eater in Worm Rivals io for Android

By CASUAL AZUR GAMES Free

Developer's Description

By CASUAL AZUR GAMES

Slithering while you eat all the other angry snakes and worms rival in this multiplayer online game where you go to war with crazy masks of funny characters in this zona snake games io.

Snake Super Powers - To grow faster and to defend your worm from other worms is your mission in this snake eater game.

Eat all the other venom & angry snakes or earthworms to grow as fast as possible and become the king of the map. Use the different powers up to eat other snakes and eat their color balls.

Arcade and online snake and worms slithering game is available to grow your snake and eat the rest of worms: take part in the challenge or Snaky.io and show your friends who the best snaker is!

Snaky.io best snakes and worms game PvP

More than 50 Funny masks, skins and mobs for your snake and worms and vipers!!

Leaderboard

Incredible Powers up for Your Snake or Worm

Turbo Speed Button to boost worm-eating

NO LAGS

Social Media Sharing

Duels PvP snake vs snake

teams mode to team up again other snake or worms teams

Slithering game with cool skins and mobs for the zona snake SIM Battle !

Best of google play store. Use cool superheroes characters and the booster to eat the snakes and worm in this slithery game. Become the biggest snake king!!

Just the best player wins !!!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.6

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 4.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Clash of Clans

Free
Build your village, train your troops and battle with other players online.
Android
Clash of Clans

Plants vs. Zombies 2

Free
Defeat zombies throughout the ages, with the power of gardening.
Android
Plants vs. Zombies 2

Clash Royale

Free
Lead the Clash Royale family to victory.
Android
Clash Royale

Castle Clash: Heroes of the Empire US

Free
Build and battle your way to glory in Castle Clash.
Android
Castle Clash: Heroes of the Empire US

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now