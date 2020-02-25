Ever wanted to play the classic Snakes and Ladders game in 3D?

Now you can!

No more boards and pawns!

You can now play Snakes and Ladders in different environments such as a valley and in the desert.

Instead of game pawns - you can pick a cool animal!

For each animal, wether it's a Brown Pony or a Grey Wolf, you can play the game as if you are the animal!

Simply click on the animal in the game screen and choose if you want to see the world from their eyes!

Stay tuned as we are adding more environments to play in and more animals to pick from!

Suggestions, ideas, comments?

Feel free to send an email to kleinoded@gmail.com