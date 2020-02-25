X

Snakes & Ladders 3D for iOS

By Oded Klein Free

Developer's Description

By Oded Klein

Ever wanted to play the classic Snakes and Ladders game in 3D?

Now you can!

No more boards and pawns!

You can now play Snakes and Ladders in different environments such as a valley and in the desert.

Instead of game pawns - you can pick a cool animal!

For each animal, wether it's a Brown Pony or a Grey Wolf, you can play the game as if you are the animal!

Simply click on the animal in the game screen and choose if you want to see the world from their eyes!

Stay tuned as we are adding more environments to play in and more animals to pick from!

Suggestions, ideas, comments?

Feel free to send an email to kleinoded@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release February 25, 2020
Date Added February 25, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Ludo King

Free
Immerse yourself into the centuries-old world of traditional noble amusement.
iOS
Ludo King

Catan Classic

$4.99
Compete with up to four players for most settlements.
iOS
Catan Classic

Ticket to Ride

$6.99
Race other players to build railroad routes across a map of the U.S. and southern Canada.
iOS
Ticket to Ride

Catan Universe

Free
Build roads and cities, negotiate skillfully and become ruler of Catan!
iOS
Catan Universe

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping