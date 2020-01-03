How to play

Start small and try to adapt to the game world at snake island. Your snake will proceed by itself, all you can do is to navigate it with your mouse pointer. Move your snake and gather points by eating the glowing foods on the island. As the snake eats more food, it will grow larger.

You can move faster by clicking anywhere on the screen but remember it will cost points to you. If you use speed up (boost) too much, the snake will loose all the points.

While playing the game, avoid bumping into other snakes and do not try to leave the island. These snakes can't swim.

Controls

Controls are quite simple! You can not stop the snake, it will move automatically. Use your mouse to navigate the snake. If you need some speed, click anywhere for boost but remember it will drain your score. Use it only to gain advantage over other players!