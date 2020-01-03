X

Snakeisland.io for iOS

By Ercan Gercek Free

Developer's Description

By Ercan Gercek

How to play

Start small and try to adapt to the game world at snake island. Your snake will proceed by itself, all you can do is to navigate it with your mouse pointer. Move your snake and gather points by eating the glowing foods on the island. As the snake eats more food, it will grow larger.

You can move faster by clicking anywhere on the screen but remember it will cost points to you. If you use speed up (boost) too much, the snake will loose all the points.

While playing the game, avoid bumping into other snakes and do not try to leave the island. These snakes can't swim.

Controls

Controls are quite simple! You can not stop the snake, it will move automatically. Use your mouse to navigate the snake. If you need some speed, click anywhere for boost but remember it will drain your score. Use it only to gain advantage over other players!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

BEYBLADE BURST app

Free
BEYBLADE BURST is taking the world by storm.
iOS
BEYBLADE BURST app

Tamagotchi ON

Free
A Tamagotchi communication app for smartphones and tablets.
iOS
Tamagotchi ON

FURBY CONNECT World

Free
Connect to a virtual world of surprises with the Furby Connect World app.
iOS
FURBY CONNECT World

Coin Adventure

Free
A Reel Good Time.
iOS
Coin Adventure

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping