Welcome to Snake Battle Royale! There are multiple modes for the snake game.

Battle Royale Mode

1.100 snakes will be dropped into a room. Only the last snake survives. Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner!

2.Attack other snakes. Use bomb, telescope, fireball, bat.

3.The safe zone is diminishing. Snake should immediately leave the poison zone.

Score Mode

1.Swipe your finger to control the snake.

2.Try to get as many scores as possible.

Endless Mode

1.Do not hit the body of other snakes. if other snake is dead, you can eat it's body to be longer.

Space Mode

1.Be the flying snake.

Color Mode

1.Eat the same color, And be a colorful snake.

Time Mode

1.Enjoy the snake game in 5 minutes.

Come embark on a world-class life & death battle of snake NOW!