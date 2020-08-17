Sign in to add and modify your software
Snake_2 is a great game and easy to play!
- Play few minutes in one game
- Simple and nice design
- Beautiful music song
- Easy to control
How to play:
- Just simple change direction of snake_2 to left, right, up, down to eat an apple.
- After snake_2 ate 5 apple, 1 big banana will appear, eat banana soon will get more high score. Banana disappear after 10 seconds.
Please try to get highest score in GameCenter and enjoy this game!