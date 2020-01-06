X

Smurfette's Magic Match for iOS

A mysterious power has descended upon the happy Smurf village, stealing the memories of all our blue friends save for the innocent Smurfette. Help sweet, little Smurfette uncover the mystery that looms over Smurf village as you traverse 160 smurftacular puzzle filled levels. Mix, match and, and swap smurfy objects that sparkle. Unleash magical potions to blast away the rubble that stands in the way. Earn coins to dress up Smurfette in sweet new clothes and accessories, a girl can look good AND save the day if she likes!

FEATURES

SWEET SMURFETTE - Help Smurfette uncover the source of the puzzling mystery that has stolen the Smurfs' memories and save the village!

GEM FILLED PUZZLES - Mix, match, and swap smurfy objects that sparkle to match three or more at a time to clear those objects and complete levels.

BLAST AWAY - Line up four or more Smurfy objects in a row to unlock and unleash power-ups and magic potions that blast away rubble that's standing in your way.

CHALLENGING LEVELS - Make your way through 160 Smurftacular levels.

GIRL POWER - Use powerful boosters featuring your favorite friendly Smurfs like: Greedy, Brainy, Jokey and more to breeze through levels.

SMURF STYLE - Make a heroine look fashionable as she saves the day by earning coins and buying new clothes to dress up Smurfette. Who says a girl can't sparkle while saving the day?

SHARE & COMPETE WITH FRIENDS - Sync with Facebook to track your progress against your friends.

PLEASE NOTE: Smurfette's Magic Match is free to play, but charges real money for additional in-app content. You may lock out the ability to purchase in-app content by adjusting your devices settings.

Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

