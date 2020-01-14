Love Poutine? Now you can earn FREE fries, curd, and gravy by eating Poutine! With the Smokes Poutinerie app you can Order Ahead, Scan to Pay, and earn points with every Poutine you eat!!! The more you eat, the more you earn!
As part of Plaid Nation youll have access to exclusive contests and youll be the first to know about Smokes Poutinerie events near you! HOP ABOARD THE GRAVY TRAIN!
Features:
Order ahead and avoid lineups
Scan to pay with your phone
Earn redeemable loyalty points
Stay up to date on the latest contests, events and promotions
