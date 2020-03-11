Have your favourite smokes, flashes, molotovs and nades at hand with Smoke Center for CS:GO.

Over 800 movies that show you different ways to throw granades for all of the most popular maps in Counter Strike, handed to you in the easiest way possible. This app allows you to easily look up smokes even when you are in the middle of game and constantly growing database of movies is automatically updated every time you start an application.

Easy and intuitive way to select smokes from interactive map.

Tag filtering - display nades which contains selected categories.

Movie player with option to zoom-in or to show extended crosshair.

Offline mode! Just one long tap while choosing a map to download all of its movies.

Support for 9 maps (Dust2, Mirage, new Inferno, old Inferno, Nuke, Cache, Cobblestone, Overpass and Train).

Extra movies, showing e.g. boosts or wallbang spots for selected maps.

Caching last used grenades (you can change it in options menu).

No need to update an app for new movies.

Support for low-end devices (simply turn on LQ mode in options).