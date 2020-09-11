What is Smoke & Bacon?

Smoke & Bacon, is a community of like minded individuals on a social media platform with over 30+ different unique communities and growing. Smoke & Bacon is also a safe place for people to question the status quo. Both those who are curious and those who ask W.T.F. You know what that means.

If you are tired of being in Facebook jail, think your content is too edgy, raw or free thinking then here at Smoke & Bacon, we have created a platform for free thinkers and rebels to share what they want. Additional community activities include contests and giveaways, daily and nightly, exciting live streams, as well as new engaging communities launching regularly.

By joining your favorite communities, you will have access to updated personalized feeds of content like news headlines, fun stories, sports talk, games, viral pics, top memes, and videos.

Or simply just browse what other members of the communities are posting and talking about.

Why you should download our app.

- You will be part of Communities about ideas not people

- Cash and prizes, we give away tons of it

- It creates much needed distractions

- Its free and has premium content

- Having a safe space to ask questions that youre too afraid to ask in public.

- High quality entertainment for extended bathroom breaks.

- Unique usernames so your mom, dad, wife, husband or significant other wont find you.

- Losing track of vast amounts of time

- Smoke and Bacon or Smoke & Bacon, we dont care which you use

- No ads, spam, data control and no cry babies

- And so much more!

Cant stand your Family finding you online:

Share your thoughts here and avoid those WTF looks from your family

At Smoke & Bacon, you have free range to express yourself through your profile and posts, watch, react, interact and stay in touch with your friends, throughout the day.

Connect with people who share your interests with any of our other communities:

With 30+ communities, you'll find something for all your interests and discover more groups relevant to you.

Buy and sell with The for Sale Community:

Premium members can list their own items for Sale community for free with no charge for sales

Join us today.

PRICING INFORMATION:

This app has both free and premium content. Premium content requires a monthly subscription to unlock. Premium content subscriptions are available for either $4.99 monthly or $49.99 yearly and includes 7 day free trial.

Payment will be charged to your iTunes or Google Account at confirmation of purchase.

Your subscription will automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

Your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period.

You can manage your subscriptions and turn off auto-renewal by going to your iTunes or Google Account Settings after purchase.

Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable.

Please find a link to the Terms of Use below:

https://smokeandbacon.disciplemedia.com/terms_and_conditions

Please find a link to the Privacy Policy below:

https://smokeandbacon.disciplemedia.com/privacy_policy