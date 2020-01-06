Early developments of the S&W Model 1 revolver

- F. H. Harrington patent #20607 (jointed hammer)

- Leaf spring barrel catch and separate ratchet

- Remedies to the cartridge bulging issue

- General characteristics of the Model 1 first issue

- Typical features of the first type

- Typical features of the second type

- Typical features of the third type

- Typical features of the fourth type

- Typical features of the fifth type

- Typical features of the sixth type

Markings and finish of the Model 1 first issue revolver

- Firm and patent markings

- Serial numbers and assembly markings

- Metal finish and presentation cases

- Luxury engraved version with mother of pearl grip plates

- Gutta percha presentation case by Littlefield Parsons & Co.

- Second model of gutta percha case known as the "Stand of Flags"

S&W Model 1 second and third issue

- Typical S&W Model 1 second issue

- Production of the S&W Model 1 second issue

- General characteristics of the Model 1 second issue

- Markings found on the S&W Model 1 second issue

- "2D QUAL'TY" marking

- S&W Model 1 third issue

- Early and later top strap profile

- General characteristics of the Model 1 second issue

- Markings found on the S&W Model 1 third issue

- Nickel plating of firearms

- Model 1 third issue "Target Model"

Dismounting of the S&W Model 1 second issue (I)

- Removal of the cylinder

- Dismounting the cylinder inner axial stud

- Detachment of the barrel from the frame

- Disassembly of the barrel latch

- Removal of the grip plates

Dismounting of the S&W Model 1 second issue (II)

- Removal of the sideplate

- Dismounting of the main spring

- Dismounting of the hammer assembly from the frame

- Disassembling of the hammer components

- Hammer pivot in the frame

Dismounting of the S&W Model 1 second issue (III)

- Dismounting of the trigger

- Dismounting of the cylinder stop

- Index of the parts

Functioning of the S&W Model 1 second issue (I)

- Functioning of the trigger mechanism

- Weakness of the barrel attachment

- Barrel latch explained

Functioning of the S&W Model 1 second issue (II)

- Adjustment of the cylinder inner stud

- Functioning of the cylinder stop

S&W Model 1 1/2 first issue

- General characteristics of the Model 1 1/2 first issue

- Variations of this model that must draw attention

- Firm and patent markings found on the S&W Model 1 1/2 first issue

- Serial number markings found on the S&W Model 1 1/2 first issue

- Location of the assembly markings

- Assembly marking on the rear face of the trigger

- Notable areas of weakness

Mechanical features of the Model 1 1/2 first issue

- Cylinder adjustment

- Modified tool tip to accommodate the cylinder stud

- Precise positioning of the forward lug of the cylinder

- Functioning of the cylinder stop in the bottom frame strap

S&W Model 1 1/2 second issue and transitional

- General characteristics of the Model 1 1/2 first issue

- Firm and patent markings on the S&W Model 1 1/2 second issue

- Serial number markings

- Location of the assembly markings

- Cylinder stop features

- S&W Model 1 1/2 transitional

- For those who might thought of "building" a transitional model

Smith & Wesson no 2 Old Model (or no 2 Army)

- General characteristics of the no 2 Old Model

- Old type of hammer knurling

- Later trigger checkering

- Grip escutcheon and screw variations

- Firm and patent markings

- Serial number marking (tiny and large dies)

- Assembly marks

- Mechanical features and functioning

- Reloading kits for the .32 RF short and long

Since the year 2000, "HLebooks.com" is specialized in the publication of downloadable technical textbooks on collectable firearms.