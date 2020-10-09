Join or Sign In

Smashers.io - Fun io games for Android

By CASUAL AZUR GAMES Free

By CASUAL AZUR GAMES

Smash the players on the battlefield and absorb their power! Become bigger and stronger! Win the round, becoming the last fighter who lived in this battle royal!

Smashers.io is a new fun io game where you enter the battle arena, armed with a HUGE hammer. Smash all your enemies! Win and take part in the next more difficult and more powerful battles!

The rules have never been so simple: just smash other fighters and don't get hit! The last io survivor becomes the winner! Handle it?

Game features:

- Quick & exciting game sessions

- Funny and addictive gameplay

- Super easy controls

- Variety of cool skins for your smash heroes

.io games are simple online fighting games where you battle other players on- and offline to survive as long as possible. Its super fun!

Battle Royale is a fun game mode where players fight to survive in a limited space and be the last man standing. Our battle royale games are especially fast and fun to play! Be the best smash hero!

io offline mode is also available if you dont have an Internet connection. Play wifi free games!

Run, smash & avoid other smash heroes and be the last alive! Only one fighter will stay in this arena. So be this fighter!

What's new in version 0.5.1

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 0.5.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.1 and up

