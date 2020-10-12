Smasher.io city Tycoon as you can see from name Smasher. Yeah you read it right become a smasher and smash everything in city. Pick up your Hammer or choose something you prefer and tore a part everything you can within given time. Release your stress and anger by smashing cars, houses, trees, buildings and some angry bosses :D

LOL that was a joke!

Compete with other players and make your Smashing hero big big hero y smashing different objects.

Smasher.io game Features:

- Destroy more objects by Smashing and become bigger.

- Eliminate weaker smashing hero and run away from stronger ones.

- fight with other Smasher players for the first place!

- Challenge your friends in this TOTAL DESTRUCTION competition!

We value your precious feedback!