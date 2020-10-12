Sign in to add and modify your software
Smasher.io city Tycoon as you can see from name Smasher. Yeah you read it right become a smasher and smash everything in city. Pick up your Hammer or choose something you prefer and tore a part everything you can within given time. Release your stress and anger by smashing cars, houses, trees, buildings and some angry bosses :D
LOL that was a joke!
Compete with other players and make your Smashing hero big big hero y smashing different objects.
Smasher.io game Features:
- Destroy more objects by Smashing and become bigger.
- Eliminate weaker smashing hero and run away from stronger ones.
- fight with other Smasher players for the first place!
- Challenge your friends in this TOTAL DESTRUCTION competition!
