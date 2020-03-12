X

Smarty Wedding Planner & Countdown for Android

By Ivan Rozho Free

Developer's Description

By Ivan Rozho

Smarty Wedding Planner is an application that keeps all the important wedding information in one place.

Key features of the application: Countdown, Guests, Wedding Day Schedule, Budget, Tasks, Notes, Quotes.

The application helps you to:

Keep track of how much time is left until wedding.

Manage a list of wedding guests.

Plan a detailed wedding day schedule.

Make notes for everything you have to do.

Control all wedding costs.

Write down all your thoughts and important links.

Inspire yourself by beautiful quotes about love and marriage.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.8

General

Release March 12, 2020
Date Added March 12, 2020
Version 1.4.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping