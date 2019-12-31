Accept credit and debit card payments directly from your phone and get paid anywhere with SmartTrade Apps Point of Sale (POS). Throw away your Chip and PIN device and run your entire business from only an app. Our app helps you accept payments from Visa, Mastercard and American Express (AMEX) directly from your mobile.

Now introducing Pay by Bank App - a revolutionising way of accepting payments from your customers via direct bank to bank transfer. You simply enter your customers number, they receive a text with a link allowing them to pay directly from their online banking app. The payment is done in seconds and your risk of fraudulent payments is near none. Bank to bank payments directly from your app!

Eligible banking apps:

HSBC

Barclays Pingit

You can send quotes, invoices and receipts as well as manage an entire team. Schedule and delegate job as you see fit and track it all from your dashboard. Start taking payments now from 0.45% per transaction with Pay by Bank App and from 1.65% on card payments.

- HOW TO GET SET UP -

1) Download SmartTrade App for free

2) Create an account for your business

3) As soon as your account is live youll be notified and youre ready take payments

- PAY AS YOU GO -

We dont require any commitment, cancel at any time. No hidden fees. No hassle.

All our plans get the lowest rate available and access to Pay by Bank App. Even our free plan with 0 monthly cost will give you the lowest transaction rates in the market, from 0.45%. Our paid plans which gives you access to all our features such as invoicing, customer and job lists, job delegation and team management starts from 10/month.

- OUR FEATURES -

NEW Pay By Bank Support

Accept and track any payment type: Credit/Debit Card, Paylink or Cash

Customized invoices, quotes and receipts

Accept card payments via email and over the phone

Complete job and customer records for all future references and reorders

Xero accounting integration. Simple transaction exporting.

Add as many members of your staff as you need and track them from your online dashboard

Accept Visa, MasterCard and American Express

Online dashboard where you can manage all of your payments, invoices and customer profiles

- SECURITY -

Your payments will all be processed via our acquiring bank, Wirecard, who is a certified PCI DSS Service Provider Level 1. The most stringent level of security available in the payments industry.

- OUR AWARDS -

Winner of the 2016 Payments Awards for Mobile Payments Solution of the Year.

Shortlisted in the 2017 Card and Payments Awards for Best Mobile Initiative.

- SUPPORT CENTER -

We're always available, no matter what your inquiry may be:

Email: support@smarttradeapp.com

Live Chat: https://smarttradeapp.com/support/

Phone: 020 8629 1718