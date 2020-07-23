SmartCAT is an app developed and used by research participants/patients in selected clinics to complement cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for anxiety. The app includes games and activities geared toward building skills to help decrease anxiety in kids and adolescents.

Currently the app is only used for studies under University of Pittsburgh. You must be a participant of SmartCAT Studies to access/use the app. All information collected for SmartCAT studies will be de-identified.