This Smart View TV All Share Cast Screen Mirroring App allows you to easily connect your device and your TV. This app provides you a secure connection to protect your data, files and applications. App is simple, easy to use.

App is useful for streaming movies, videos, access photos and apps on the TV screen. You can easily connect your Smartphone with your TV wirelessly. Smart View TV All Share Cast Screen Mirroring app not only play contents but send screen as is such as HDMI, MHL, Roku device, Mira cast and Chrome cast.

A brand new user interface that unifies your experience across all devices.

Projects all the images clearly from small screen to larger.

Direct access to your favorite apps on the mobile phone without interrupting TV playback.

Supports most of the video and audio file formats.

With this App, you can share your device's screen over WiFi and access it from a remote browser from any other device in your WiFi network.

Steps to follow for screen mirroring your mobile.

+ Your TV should support Wireless Display

+ Smart TV must be connected to same wifi network as your phone

+ Download and run Screen Mirroring With All TV App

+ Click Select button and choose your TV

+ Now Connect Your TV Screen by Just One Click

Note :

+ This Screen Mirroring app is supported by all Android devices and Android Versions. If you face any problems with your device, feel free to contact us!

+ In order to work properly, this app requires that your Android device and your target device are in the same WiFi network.