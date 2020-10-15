Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Smart Universal Remote IR TV & Screen Mirroring for Android

By Niks Devoops Free

Developer's Description

By Niks Devoops

In a search for an app with remote sensing and control of all your devices?

Do you want to have a screen mirroring remote, besides having a smart universal remote control?

You are at the right place!

Now you can own a smart universal remote controller for your TVs and appliances for free just by getting Smart Universal Remote IR TV & Screen Mirroring on your phone.

ALL YOUR REMOTES IN 1 SMART DIGITAL REMOTE

Do you have separate television remotes for your different smart tvs, acs, tv boxes? We all know that It's hard to handle all remote at all times. And often you will lay down and the remote may be too far away from you! Also, we all hate it when there is a broken button on the remote. No need for complications and discomfort

This all in one ir appliances and tv remote application is the best solution for all these remote control struggles. Turn your phone into a remote control with just an installation of this universal remote control app. Add as many digital remotes you like and have them all in one app ready for use whenever you need them.

HIGHLY COMPATIBLE

With 200+ brands & many different tvs and devices, this screen mirroring remote control app is compatible with almost any android phone and tablet. We designed the directv remote control app to make use of the IR in your phone. Control all widely used TV, ACs, direct tv Set Top box or anything. All pro version features are available in this free app, with the easy interface you can use this universal remote control for tv app from anywhere in the world and free yourself from use of physical remotes.

TOP FEATURES OF SMART UNIVERSAL REMOTE IR TV & SCREEN MIRRORING

Control your home theater devices or any speaker from Android mobile phone you already own without using any remote control.

Control by IR & remote sensing which is supported by almost all new and old TVs.

Based on IR which is supported by almost all new and old TVs on your phone.

Compatible with 200+ brands of electronic appliances.

Create Remote Control just one time and set the name of remote control and use it on one touch.

Clean and smooth user interface and easy to use.

Channel digits buttons & tv volume

tv remote control application for all TV brands not tied to 1 brand.

So whether you are looking for a universal tv remote so you can store all your physical remotes into 1 universal digital remote and save time and frustration, or if you need a universal television remote with screen mirroring, numbered program tv control & one tap tv volume control, this is the perfect app for you.

Get Smart Universal Remote IR TV & Screen Mirroring for FREE!

Important note: This app only works if your phone has Infrared Sensor, without infrared you cannot use this remote control for all tv app to control your device.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now