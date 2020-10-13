Do you love a quality picture as much as we love it? Do you want to remote control your Fire TV and view your favorite photos and videos on the big screen, and not look at them almost under a microscope on your smartphone? Then our Fire TV Remote app is perfect for you!

Features of the Fire TV Remote control app

Together with our app for Android, you can remote control and make screen mirroring of any, video, photos, pictures and other formats from your phone to your Fire TV. You can also transfer the desired content to other smart devices, watch them in real-time. At the same time, you will forget about any slack in quality, because our app works with almost zero latency!

What smart devices does our remote control program support? Together with Fire TV Remote you will receive wireless remote control and high-quality transfer of any media files from your smartphone to such devices:

Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick (Firestick).

Fire TV Cube and all other DLNA receivers.

All you need to get started is to connect your smartphone and smart TV to the same local network without using VLANs or subnets. Open our app for remote control and follow simple instructions.

Now broadcasting a cool video or your favorite movie to the big screen is not a problem at all! Together with us you will enjoy high-quality pictures and sound in the required format. Do you have any doubts? Download Fire TV Remote for Android now and see for yourself!

Together with us you will enjoy the following features of Fire TV Remote, which are also the advantages of the program:

- Wireless Remote Control;

- High-quality screen mirroring from any smartphone to Fire TV, Firestick, Fire TV Cube;

- Ability to cast to TV photos and videos to the big screen;

And besides that, you will definitely appreciate the cool interface, modern design, easy control of the program. In this case, you can safely forget about any additional wires and equipment, use only a stable Internet! Isn't it cool? Download Fire TV Remote for Android right now and see for yourself! The application is suitable for Fire TV, Firestick and Fire TV Cube.