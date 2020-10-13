Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Smart Remote - Fire TV & Firestick Remote Control for Android

By SensusTech Free

Developer's Description

By SensusTech

Do you love a quality picture as much as we love it? Do you want to remote control your Fire TV and view your favorite photos and videos on the big screen, and not look at them almost under a microscope on your smartphone? Then our Fire TV Remote app is perfect for you!

Features of the Fire TV Remote control app

Together with our app for Android, you can remote control and make screen mirroring of any, video, photos, pictures and other formats from your phone to your Fire TV. You can also transfer the desired content to other smart devices, watch them in real-time. At the same time, you will forget about any slack in quality, because our app works with almost zero latency!

What smart devices does our remote control program support? Together with Fire TV Remote you will receive wireless remote control and high-quality transfer of any media files from your smartphone to such devices:

Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick (Firestick).

Fire TV Cube and all other DLNA receivers.

All you need to get started is to connect your smartphone and smart TV to the same local network without using VLANs or subnets. Open our app for remote control and follow simple instructions.

Now broadcasting a cool video or your favorite movie to the big screen is not a problem at all! Together with us you will enjoy high-quality pictures and sound in the required format. Do you have any doubts? Download Fire TV Remote for Android now and see for yourself!

Together with us you will enjoy the following features of Fire TV Remote, which are also the advantages of the program:

- Wireless Remote Control;

- High-quality screen mirroring from any smartphone to Fire TV, Firestick, Fire TV Cube;

- Ability to cast to TV photos and videos to the big screen;

And besides that, you will definitely appreciate the cool interface, modern design, easy control of the program. In this case, you can safely forget about any additional wires and equipment, use only a stable Internet! Isn't it cool? Download Fire TV Remote for Android right now and see for yourself! The application is suitable for Fire TV, Firestick and Fire TV Cube.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.5

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.2.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now