Smart Navbar - PRO Home Bar & Assistive Touch Bar for Android

By Moonlight Team Free

Developer's Description

By Moonlight Team

While using your smartphone, you will more or less encounter problems with the virtual home button. So this is the Navigation Bar Assistant for you. This button navigate free for Android provides a number of especially features. Change button colors that bring an enjoyable experience to you.

Swipe to show and hide navigation bar.

Customizable in size and height.

The application also has functions to control the position of the navigation bar.

Button navigate supports vibrating on touch.

In addition, the option to hide the navigation bar when the keyboard appears.

Moreover, the button navigate changes any color you like.

Replace the home button on your smartphone.

Multiple themes.

Compacting design, easy to operate on the phone.

Easy to use and user friendly.

How to use Button Navigate

First, you need to download the application to your device. With a few simple settings, you can use the application easily. The virtual home button has now been replaced by the button navigate.

If you like this application, please leave good feedback and rate 5 stars for us!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
