X

Smart Mirror - TV & Device for iOS

By zeng chunying Free

Developer's Description

By zeng chunying

** SCREEN MIRROR TO MULTIPLE DEVICES SIMULTANEOUSLY **

Screen Mirror your iPhone or iPad screen to multiple devices simultaneously.

The app is simple and easy to use. Just open a web browser on your device, enter the URL, and you're good to go. You get a zero-second delay and high picture quality!

You can share your screen on any Smart TV, Smart Phone, Tablet, Mac, PC, Laptop, Game Console, etc.

EXCLUSIVE FEATURE:

Mirror your iPhone or iPad screen to multiple devices simultaneously! Only this app can do that! This is great if you're making a presentation or for educational purposes, sharing photos and videos, etc.

Key Features:

* Supports Smart TVs, Smartphones, Tablets, Mac, PC, Laptops, Game Consoles, etc. Basically, any device with a web browser.

* Zero-second latency.

* Automatically switch between portrait and landscape orientation.

* Share the URL via AirDrop.

* No additional hardware/software is required.

Premium Version:

* Removes all limitations.

* Pay once - Use forever! Free updates forever!

Note: Make sure your iPhone/iPad and your Smart TV, Smart Phone, Tablet, Mac, PC, or other device are all connected to the same network. Sound is not supported yet. If you mirror your screen to many devices simultaneously, the mirroring performance may be degraded. The latest iPhone/iPad models are recommended in this case.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1.6

General

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 2.1.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 48
Downloads Last Week 1
Report Software

Related Apps

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments.
iOS
Instagram

VLC for Mobile

Free
Play all your movies, shows, and music in most formats directly without conversion.
iOS
VLC for Mobile

Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

Free
Make the highest quality movies, different from anything you've seen.
iOS
Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Free
FotoRus - THE All-In-One Photo App you will ever need.
iOS
FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping