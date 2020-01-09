** SCREEN MIRROR TO MULTIPLE DEVICES SIMULTANEOUSLY **

Screen Mirror your iPhone or iPad screen to multiple devices simultaneously.

The app is simple and easy to use. Just open a web browser on your device, enter the URL, and you're good to go. You get a zero-second delay and high picture quality!

You can share your screen on any Smart TV, Smart Phone, Tablet, Mac, PC, Laptop, Game Console, etc.

EXCLUSIVE FEATURE:

Mirror your iPhone or iPad screen to multiple devices simultaneously! Only this app can do that! This is great if you're making a presentation or for educational purposes, sharing photos and videos, etc.

Key Features:

* Supports Smart TVs, Smartphones, Tablets, Mac, PC, Laptops, Game Consoles, etc. Basically, any device with a web browser.

* Zero-second latency.

* Automatically switch between portrait and landscape orientation.

* Share the URL via AirDrop.

* No additional hardware/software is required.

Premium Version:

* Removes all limitations.

* Pay once - Use forever! Free updates forever!

Note: Make sure your iPhone/iPad and your Smart TV, Smart Phone, Tablet, Mac, PC, or other device are all connected to the same network. Sound is not supported yet. If you mirror your screen to many devices simultaneously, the mirroring performance may be degraded. The latest iPhone/iPad models are recommended in this case.