What Artificial intelligence can help you in buying lottery tickets? Smart Lotto is doing a little differently from other lottery apps in the market. It's using our AI model to help you predict MM/PB ticket numbers. It's not guaranteed you can get payouts by using this app, but smart lotto provides the best guesses based on the historical data, gives you the best chances to get big prizes.

Features including:

- Latest Lottery results and winning numbers.

- Check the numbers you generated get payouts or not.

- You can see anyone else who use the app get payouts.

- Get hot/cold/overdue lottery numbers based on lotto results for every game(Covered by AI)

- Lottery statistics and analytics, with lottery methods and strategies (Covered by AI)

- Compare past draw winning numbers to help pick better numbers (Covered by AI)

- Use this app to help increase your chances of winning the lottery

Good luck and happy Lottering!