X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Continue with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Smart.Grid for iOS

By Technische Universitaet Berlin Free

Developer's Description

By Technische Universitaet Berlin

With Germany and other countries having committed to a process of energy transformation, the amount of renewable generators with fluctuating output is on the increase. In order to make efficient use of this energy originating from sun and wind, novel methods of power system operation are to be conceived. This emerging set of novel methods defines the functionality of the smart grid.

Learn about the key players of the smart grid with this app. Play five level, each one introducing one key player with a quiz and a small game.

The games transform your iPhone into:

1. A PV-cell

2. A wind energy converter

3. A flexible consumer

4. An ice storage

5. An energy management system

Gain an insight into the functionality of a smart grid and learn how the smart grid contributes to a secure and sustainable energy supply.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.1

General

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Free
Learn to Play Guitar.
iOS
Simply Guitar by JoyTunes