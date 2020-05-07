With Germany and other countries having committed to a process of energy transformation, the amount of renewable generators with fluctuating output is on the increase. In order to make efficient use of this energy originating from sun and wind, novel methods of power system operation are to be conceived. This emerging set of novel methods defines the functionality of the smart grid.

Learn about the key players of the smart grid with this app. Play five level, each one introducing one key player with a quiz and a small game.

The games transform your iPhone into:

1. A PV-cell

2. A wind energy converter

3. A flexible consumer

4. An ice storage

5. An energy management system

Gain an insight into the functionality of a smart grid and learn how the smart grid contributes to a secure and sustainable energy supply.