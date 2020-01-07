Smart Finance is your assistant in managing personal finances and household budget, tracking expenses, organizing bills and loan calculations.

Make your personal financial plan with Smart Finance! It's simple: just enter your income and estimate expenses once and you will immediately see amount you have every month to find right use of free money.

With Smart Finance you can:

- Quickly prepare your finance plan and define your current finance condition;

- Compare your income and expenses.

- Analyze your expenses structure.

- Determine the availability of free funds for potential investments or purchases.

- Calculate schedules of loans payments considering possible prepayments.

- Eazily actualize your financial plan.

Flexibility:

Expenses can be budgeted by category and you can enter actual everyday expenses via extremely user-friendly form which also shows progress in spending your budget. But you still can use Smart Finance forecast charts without entering actual everyday expenses!

Reminders:

Smart Finance will remind you about important payments.

Secure:

your financial data are not transfered to cloud and are not syncronized with other devices. You can also protect your financial plan with passcode or Touch ID/Face ID.

Multicurrency:

maintain plan items in any currency. Smart Finance makes conversions to your main currency for analysis of charts.

Support of ryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), BioCoin (BIO), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Telegram Open Network (GRM).

You can update the money account balance from blockchain for accounts in BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, BCH, BIO and also synchronize balance for accounts Yandex.Money, QIWI Wallet.

While basic version of Smart Finance is available for free, we also offer an optional yearly subscription called Smart Finance Premium to access extended functionality and without ads. Disabling Ads is 1 year subscription. As with all subscriptions: payment will be charged to your iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase; your subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current subscription period; your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current subscription period; you can manage your subscriptions and switch off auto-renewal by accessing your iTunes Account Settings after purchase; you cannot cancel the current subscription during the active subscription period.

Privacy Policy:

http://smartfinance.pro/data/documents/privacy-policy.pdf

Terms of use:

http://smartfinance.pro/data/documents/end-user-license-agreement.pdf